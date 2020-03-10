Early results of Missouri Presidential Preference Primary Election

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office has election results from about 30% of the state’s voting precincts. Missouri is one of five states holding presidential primaries today.

On the Democratic side, presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are in a battle for the state’s delegates. Biden leads in the polls with 59% of the vote. About 31% support Sanders.

Biden was in Kansas City and St. Louis on Saturday rallying supporters ahead of today’s election. His wife, Jill, visited Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis on Monday.

As for Sanders, he made a stop in downtown St. Louis on Monday. Sanders relied on an army of canvassers throughout the state.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump has blown all the other candidates out of the water, as expected. He has about 97% of the vote.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet