HIGHLIGHTS: Battlehawks lose at Houston. XFL home debut set this weekend in St. Louis

>>BattleHawks Fall To Roughnecks

(Houston, TX) — The St. Louis BattleHawks suffered their first defeat of the young XFL season to the Houston Roughnecks, 28-24, at TDECU Stadium. Jordan Ta’amu threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 32 and one score for St. Louis, but tossed a costly fourth-quarter interception. Former Mizzou wide receiver L’Damian Washington scored on a 36-yards catch and run to pull the Battlehawks to within four. The Battlehawks dropped to 1-and-1. They host the New York Guardians next Sunday.

>>DC gets to 2-0

(Washington DC) — The DC Defenders (2-0) kept protecting their home turf in Week 2, stiff-arming the New York Guardians (1-1) 27-0 at Audi Field on Saturday.

>>Dragons Top Vipers

(Seattle, WA) — Brandon Silvers connected with Keenan Reynolds for a 68 yard touchdown pass as the Dragons beat the Tampa Bay Vipers 17-9 in XFL play in Seattle. Silvers also accounted for the Vipers’ touchdown as he threw a pick-six in the third quarter. The Dragons will be home again this Saturday to host the Dallas Renegades.

>>Dallas Gets First Win

(Carson, CA) — A 3-3 halftime score gave way to a furiously paced second half, as the Dallas Renegades (1-1) emerged with a 25-18 road win Sunday over the Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park.