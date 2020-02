Brayden Schenn scored back-to-back power-play goals in the second period as the Blues doubled up the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 in St. Louis. Zach Sanford also scored twice for the Blues, who built leads of 3-0 and 6-1. St. Louis had lost five of its previous six games. Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko each lit the lamp for St. Louis, which extended its home point streak to 11 games. The Blues lead the Central Division with 72 points. They host the Jets tomorrow night.

