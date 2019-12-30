Chiefs could face one of three AFC teams in their first playoff game

The Chiefs moved up to the AFC second seed in the playoffs after beating the Chargers 31-21 in Kansas City and picking up surprising help when the Dolphins upset the Patriots at New England. Damien Williams rushed for 124 yards on 12 totes and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard scamper, while Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards. Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs improved to 12-and-4 and earned a first-round bye.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 24-seconds remaining lifted the Dolphins to a stunning 27-24 win over the Patriots in Foxboro. Fitzpatrick also ran in for a score while finishing 28-of-41 passing for 320 yards. DeVante Parker posted eight catches for 137 yards for Miami, which ends the year at 5-and-11. Tom Brady finished 16-of-29 for 221 yards, two TD’s and an interception for the Patriots, who settled for the third seed in the AFC at 12-and-4. New England will host Tennessee in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend.

If the Patriots win, they will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Sunday, Jan. 12 matchup with the Chiefs at 2:05 CT on CBS. If the Titans win that game, Kansas City will host the winner of Buffalo/Houston.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Bills at No. 4 Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Titans at No. 3 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings at No. 3 Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at No. 1 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

Titans/Bills/Texans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Bills/Texans/Patriots at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)