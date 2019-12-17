Twenty local transportation projects chosen to get Missouri cost-share funding

A state committee has chosen twenty local road and bridge projects to get state funding from a $50 million transportation cost-share program. The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs for selected public and private projects. Ten percent of the funds are set aside for projects that demonstrate economic development.

MoDOT’s Cost-Share Committee reviewed 48 applications requesting more than $92 million. In a press release from the Governor’s office, it says the Missouri Departments of Transportation (MoDOT) and Economic Development (DED) selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver transportation efforts that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Missouri to turn infrastructure investments into workforce investments,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The number of applications shows that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. It also highlights that many unfunded transportation needs remain in our state.”

Funding was awarded to nearly every region of the state and the projects range from urban roadway improvements to local community projects. The priciest one is in west-central Missouri’s Pettis County. The $8.3 million in funding would be used to install a new Route 65 interchange north of Sedalia for an industrial park there. Next in line is $8 million for the City of Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. The funding is reserved for Colbern Road improvements. Poplar Bluff in southeast Missouri has been awarded $5.7 million for a four-lane project along Highway 67.

To get the funding, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission must approve it, likely in January.

To review the full list of receivers, click here.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet