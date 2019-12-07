Mizzou volleyball sweeps way into NCAA second round

Mizzou Volleyball (22-7) began postseason play Friday evening inside the Devaney Center with a bang, sweeping (25-11, 25-13, 25-14) Northern Iowa.

The Tigers improved to 11-5 all-time in NCAA Tournament First Round contests following Friday’s straight-set victory. Mizzou has now won six consecutive NCAA Tournament First Round matchups dating back to 2013.

Mizzou’s fantastic .363 hitting percentage against the Panthers marked the program’s fifth-highest team hitting mark in NCAA Tournament history.