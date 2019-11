(St. Louis, MO) — Jordan Binnington made 40 saves and posted his first shutout of the season as the Blues blanked the Flames 5-0 at the Enterprise Center. Oskar Sundqvist scored two goals and Zach Sanford had the first four-point game of his NHL career in the win. Vince Dunn and David Perron also lit the lamp and Robert Thomas had three assists for St. Louis, which won for the ninth time in twelve games. The Blues host the Predators tomorrow night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter