Nationals cruise past Cards for 3-0 NLCS lead

Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Nationals shut down the Cardinals 8-1 in Game Three of the National League Championship Series in D.C. Strasburg struck out 12 and gave up just one unearned run as the Nats moved within one win of a series sweep. In 21.2 innings the Cardinals hitters have managed just one run on nine hits with three walks and 28 strikeouts against the Nationals starting pitching.

Howie Kendrick tallied three doubles, three RBI and scored twice to lead the Washington offense. Victor Robles added a solo homer in the win.

Jack Flaherty allowed four runs in four frames to take the loss for St. Louis. Flaherty gave up four runs in August, four runs in September.

Game Four is Tuesday at Nationals Park with a 7:05 CT first pitch. Dakota Hudson will face Patrick Corbin.