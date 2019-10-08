Hawley slams NBA for Houston Rockets GM and Hong Kong protesters controversy

In a letter to the NBA, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he’s disgusted by the league for opposing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s tweets in favor of Hong Kong protesters. Hawley says the Chinese Communist Party has used violence against protesters risking their lives for their freedom.

He goes on to say that the NBA wrongly apologized to the Chinese government because it is worried about profits and not about the brutal tactics the government uses on the country’s own people. The league has been working on its brand in China for several years.

In the letter, Hawley calls on the NBA to cancel all exhibition games in China “pending a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Hong Kong.”

Read Hawley’s entire letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver by clicking here.

