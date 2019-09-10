Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Chiefs next opponent: Raiders turn back Broncos on MNF

Chiefs next opponent: Raiders turn back Broncos on MNF

By

Derek Carr (photo/Raiders.com)

The Raiders kicked off their final season in Oakland by beating the division-rival Broncos 24-16 on Monday Night Football.  Derek Carr was an efficient 22-of-26 for 259 yards and a touchdown.  He threw no picks and was not sacked.  Rookie Josh Jacobs run for 85 yards and two scores and also had a 28-yard reception.  He’s the first since 2001 to eclipse 100 total yards and score twice in his NFL debut.  Joe Flacco threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked three times in defeat.  Courtland Sutton had seven catches for 120 yards for the Broncos.

The Chiefs travel to Oakland for game 2 of the season.  Kickoff is Sunday at 3:05 CT.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter