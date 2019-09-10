Chiefs next opponent: Raiders turn back Broncos on MNF

The Raiders kicked off their final season in Oakland by beating the division-rival Broncos 24-16 on Monday Night Football. Derek Carr was an efficient 22-of-26 for 259 yards and a touchdown. He threw no picks and was not sacked. Rookie Josh Jacobs run for 85 yards and two scores and also had a 28-yard reception. He’s the first since 2001 to eclipse 100 total yards and score twice in his NFL debut. Joe Flacco threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked three times in defeat. Courtland Sutton had seven catches for 120 yards for the Broncos.

The Chiefs travel to Oakland for game 2 of the season. Kickoff is Sunday at 3:05 CT.