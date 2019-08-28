Another temporary extension delays Missouri CAFO bill from becoming law

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green has extended an order blocking a controversial agriculture law from taking effect until he rules on the case during a hearing next month. The measure would prevent counties from having tougher regulations than the state for CAFOs – large farms that raise hogs, poultry and cattle.

Supporters of the measure say it would help to ensure uniform state regulations. Opponents of the bill say emissions from CAFOs can pose health risks for neighbors.

Green plans to rule on September 16.

