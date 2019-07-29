MLB recaps: Royals storm back to top Cleveland. Astros quiet Cardinals. Cubs top Brewers

>>Royals Avoid Sweep, Beat Indians, Bauer

(Kansas City, MO) — Nicky Lopez hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth as the Royals rallied to top the Indians 9-6 and avoid a four-game sweep in Kansas City. Jorge Soler blasted his 28th homer, while Ryan O’Hearn drove in two for KC. Ian Kennedy closed it out for his 20th save. The Royals are 4-and-5 in their last nine. Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer threw the ball from the mound over the center field fence as manager Terry Francona came out to remove him in the fifth. Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer , while Jose Ramirez and Jordan Luplow added solo shots in defeat. Cleveland lost for only the third time in 15 games.

>>Astros Turn Back Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — Jose Altuve belted a three-run homer as the Astros beat the Cardinals 6-2 in St. Louis. George Springer and Yordan Alvarez also homered for the Astros. Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings to pick up his ninth win. Houston is 9-and-2 in its last 11 games. Dakota Hudson did not make it through the fifth and took the loss. Dexter Fowler had a pinch-hit homer in defeat. The Redbirds have lost two straight on the heels of a six-game winning streak.

>>Cubs Pound Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Kyle Schwarber clubbed two home runs, including a grand slam as the Cubs pounded the Brewers 11-4 in Milwaukee. Schwarber finished the day with 7 RBI. Victor Caratini also hit a pinch-hit home run for Chicago. Brad Bach picked up the win for the Cubs, who snapped a two-game slide. Zach Davies allowed seven runs over five innings and took the loss for Milwaukee. Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Manny Pina all drove in a run for the Brewers, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Cardinals and Cubs are tied for first in the Central Division and square off for three games at Busch Stadium starting on Tuesday. After this series, the two teams won’t meet again until mid-September for seven of their final ten games of the regular season.