BillPollockShow–Central Division race, where does Bob Gibson rank, and adult ball hawks debated (PODCAST)

The Cardinals are hot right now and have pulled into first place for the first time since May 6th. How does the rest of the Central Division look as we near the trade deadline?

The numbers on Bob Gibson are amazing, but there is one stat that keeps him out of the G.O.A.T conversation.

My baseball expert thinks adults should just give in and hand souvenir foul balls or home runs to kids. I argue batted balls are fair game and fans shouldn’t be shamed into giving away a ball. It’s a fun, hot debate.