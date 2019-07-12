Royals promote Starling, set to start the second half

Former first-round pick Bubba Starling will make his major league debut tonight.

The Royals are promoting Starling from Omaha, where he hit .310 in 72 games and appeared in the Triple-A All-Star Game Wednesday in El Paso. Starling was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft and eschewed a Nebraska football scholarship to sign with the Royals for seven-million dollars.

He has been setback by four oblique injuries, including one last year that limited him to 20 games.

The Royals will return to action tonight for a three-game series with the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium after a four-day All-Star break.

Left-hander Danny Duffy will start the first game for KC. Brad Keller and Homer Bailey are the Royals’ probables for the last two games of the series. The Royals are 30-61, while the Tigers are 28-57.