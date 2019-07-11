Missouri loosens vehicle inspection requirements

A new law taking effect on August 28 will change the state’s vehicle inspection rules. On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 89 into law, a wide-ranging bill including a provision that will require inspections for vehicles more than 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles. They’re necessary in order to renew a motor vehicle license.

The old law required every other year inspections for vehicles more than 5 years old.

Vehicle maintenance workers are to check a vehicle’s braking, steering and exhaust systems. Lights, turn signals, wipers, seat belts, tires and the horn are also checked.

A nonpartisan fiscal analysis shows fewer inspections will result in up to $500,000 drop in money being deposited into the state’s highway fund. The review also found that the new regulations will account for about 1.1 million vehicles no longer requiring an inspection – more than one-fifth of Missouri’s 5.1 million registered vehicles.

State Representative J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, who sponsored the original version of the bill, says Missouri is one of 15 states requiring the inspections for non-commercial vehicles. According to Eggleston, the inspection costs $12. The car maintenance shop gets $10.50. The state gets $1.50 for its inspection and road funds.

