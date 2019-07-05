Missouri sues roofing company for fraud

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a lawsuit against Apex Contracting & Roofing and its owner, Jason Stewart. Schmitt says the lawsuit against the Cass County company in west-central Missouri is a result of several complaints filed by consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that Apex and Stewart violated Missouri law by requiring customers to pay money upfront, promising substantive completion by certain dates and failing to meet those promises on time and at a quality they were satisfied with. Reported losses to Missouri customers top more than $70,000.

“As Missouri’s Attorney General, it’s my duty to ensure that those responsible for defrauding Missourians are held accountable,” said Schmitt in a press release. “This lawsuit is yet another example of the important work that our Consumer Protection Section does every single day, and illustrates how important it is to hear from consumers across the state.”

Schmitt urges any other potential victims of this company to call his office.

