Missouri enters a new budget year

Missouri’s fiscal year 2020 is underway and the state budget is a whopping $29.7 billion. Here are the highlights of the budget plan:
*About 30% of the fiscal blueprint covers the healthcare costs of Missourians on Medicaid
*1.5% rate increases to Medicaid providers
*Gives corrections employees a pay raise of at least 3% for new workers and as much as 13% for 20-year veterans
*A 3% pay boost for all other state workers
*$50 million in general revenue for $301 million in bonding to repair 250 bridges
*$50 million for a cost-share program with local municipalities to fund road repairs
*$3.55 billion to fully fund the formula used to fund Missouri’s K-12 public schools – an increase of about $60 million from the previous state budget year.
*$108 million to fund K-12 public school bus transportation costs – a $5 million increase from the previous fiscal year.
*Core funding increased for all of Missouri’s public universities by $1 million with some, including Missouri State University, receiving as much as a $10 million boost. State Technical College received a $500,000 core increase and $500,000 for deferred maintenance.
*$5 million for alternatives to jail program for pre-trail electronic ankle bracelets
*$5 million for rural broadband grants
*$8 million in flood recovery aid
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, did not veto any line items in the budget – an uncommon occurrence for governors to take regardless of party.
