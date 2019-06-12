Parson challenges Massachusetts governor to wager for Stanley Cup Finals

Governor Mike Parson is making a friendly bet with the governor of Massachusetts for tonight’s Stanley Cup Finals game between St. Louis and Boston. Party affiliation doesn’t matter in tonight’s match. Parson is going all out against fellow Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

By the way Kansas Citians – calm down.

“Well I’m going to bet barbeque – St. Louis barbeque against him. But he better come up with something decent to match it is all I’ve got to say,” says Parson.

The governor tells Missourinet at an event in Jefferson City that he thinks the Blues will bring home the cup.

“It’s the Super Bowl of hockey and it’s a big deal for our state,” says Parson. “All I can say to that is let’s go Blues!”

The series is tied with tonight being the deciding game for the league championship. Tonight’s game between the Blues and the Bruins begins at 7 p.m. in Boston.

