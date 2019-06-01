Cardinals walk off with win over Cubs in 10

Matt Carpenter hit a single in the 10th to drive in a run as the Cardinals walked off the Cubs 2-1 in St. Louis.

Miles Mikolas went seven innings for the Cardinals giving up one run.

Jordan Hicks got the win after throwing two scoreless innings for St. Louis, which has won two in a row.

Yu Darvish drove in the Cubs’ only run via a sacrifice fly. Darvish would go six innings and give up just a run for the Cubs.

Mike Montgomery was saddled with the loss for Chicago, which has lost six of its last eight.