L.A. Rams want St. Louis to pay half of a settlement to PSL holders

After the Los Angeles Rams agreed to pay $24 million as part of a settlement to former St. Louis football seating ticket holders, the team is now taking the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission to arbitration in an attempt to get the commission to pay half of the settlement.

Following the Rams move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, three separate lawsuits were filed by PSL (Personal Seat License) holders. The suits were combined into one which sought either a refund to be paid on the 30-year deposit that rights holders made for season tickets or to allow PSL holders the opportunity to purchase season tickets in Los Angeles. The Rams settled on the $24 million payment with no intentions of footing the whole cost.

Before the Rams arrived, PSLs were sold by a nonprofit group of city leaders called FANS Inc. Eventually, the Rams took over the sale of the PSLs. The Rams are claiming that FANS Inc. should have some responsibility for some of the reimbursement, but since the organization no longer exists, the team argues the Convention & Visitors Commission should be liable.