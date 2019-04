The Missouri House has passed today a controversial measure that would ask voters whether to undo parts of last November’s voter-approved Clean Missouri amendment. The resolution intends to toss out the portion letting the state auditor evaluate a nonpartisan demographer and requiring the demographer to draw legislative districts. It would also ban all lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. The proposal heads to the Senate.

Here’s how Missouri House members voted on HJR48:

CleanMO-roll-call