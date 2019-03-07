Blues score twice in 12-seconds to stun Ducks

Robert Thomas scored his second of the game to tie it at 4-4 with 1:04 left and Alex Pietrangelo scored 12 seconds later to lift the Blues to a 5-4 win over the Ducks at the Honda Center. St. Louis made the most of the man advantage, scoring three times on the power play behind Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, and Thomas’ first.

Jordan Binnington stopped 23 of 27 shots to advance his record to 15-3-and-1. The Blues have won two of its last four and are in third in the Central with 76 points. Nick Ritchie gave Anaheim an early 1-0 lead in the first, while Richard Rakell, Jaycob Megna, and Adam Henrique scored in succession to take the Ducks from 3-1 down to 4-3 up.

John Gibson made 28 saves in the loss. Anaheim had won back-to-back games coming in but have now lost six of eight.