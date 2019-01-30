Some Missouri cities could set record cold temperatures today

A historic combination of arctic air and strong winds will lead to dangerously cold conditions the next couple days. A wind chill advisory and warning are in effect through Thursday morning for eastern, mid and northeast Missouri.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Carney says the winter blast has led forecasters to issue their first wind chill watches and warnings in years.

He says don’t be fooled just because your car’s heater works.

“Your car breaks down. You are in the middle of nowhere. All the sudden, you are facing wind chill values of -25 or -30 degrees and you’re going to try to hike somewhere to try and get some help,” Carney tells Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia.

He suggests dressing in layers because health dangers will take little time.

“It’s very quick. You can get frostbite literally in minutes and hypothermia if you are not properly dressed,” Carney says.

Several Missouri school districts have called off classes today, including St. Louis, Columbia, North Kansas City, Mexico, Marshall and Jefferson City. About 40 northeast Missouri school districts and Truman State University in Kirksville are also closed today in response to the extreme temperatures.

