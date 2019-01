Top Stories: Two homicides last year have been linked to a large-scale Methamphetamine trafficking ring based in Kansas City in which a dozen people are charged. One victim was found in the trunk of a car while the other was found shot to death. And two homicides last year have been linked to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring based in Kansas City in which a dozen people are charged. One victim was found in the trunk of a car while the other was found shot to death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google