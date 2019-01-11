Mizzou women off to first 3-0 start in SEC history. Milestone night for Sophie

The Mizzou women cruised to their sixth straight win by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 71-53, Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. With the win, Mizzou has started SEC play 3-0, their best conference start for the Tigers since the 2005-06 season. The Tigers held the Razorbacks to a season-worst 53 points while outrebounding the Hogs by 17.

Mizzou got a 15-point and 12-rebound double-double from junior forward Amber Smith along with 13 points off the bench from sophomore forward Emmanuelle Tahane, which tied a career-high. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham was held to 11 points, but moved up to fourth place on the all-time Mizzou scoring list (1,830 points) with her first made basket of the game, passing Sharon Farrah (1,820 points, 1975-79).