Top Stories: Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old Boonville woman in mid-Missouri after the woman’s mother claimed she assaulted her with a knife and stun gun. KMIZ reports Rayvin Graham is charged with assault and endangerment of a child. And a St. Louis judge was appointed yesterday by Gov. Mike Parson to the state’s Eastern District Court of Appeals. Judge Robin Ransom had been the first African-American woman to preside over the 22nd Circuit Court.

