Mizzou women bounce back with win over Texas State

Mizzou Women’s Basketball shot a season-best 51.9 percent (27-for-52) as the Tigers earned a 69-50 win over Texas State Monday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points, including 11 points in a 4:10 stretch in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Amber Smith scored 15 points, her fifth-consecutive contest in double figures. She also matched a career-high with five assists, and grabbed five rebounds.

Mizzou returns to the court on Friday, Dec. 21 when the team travels to Champaign, Ill., to face Illinois at Noon CT.