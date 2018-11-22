Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-22-2018

Top Stories: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southeast Missouri just before eight last night. KFVS reports one of its viewers said the tremor, which was centered south of New Madrid in the Bootheel region, sounded like a “big boom”. And a 53-year-old Jefferson County man in eastern Missouri is charged with sexual assault of two women and the killing of a third at a Catholic Supply store this week. Thomas Bruce allegedly ordered the three victims to perform sexual acts on him and shot one in the head who refused to do so.

