WATCH: SEMO football players react to playoff bid

#20 Southeast Missouri (8-3) will host #15 Stony Brook (7-4) in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Football Championship. SEMO will host a playoff game for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 24. The game will air live on ESPN3 from Houck Field at 1:05 p.m., CT.

SEMO makes its second playoff appearance in school history and first since 2010. That year, the Redhawks won the OVC Championship and earned the OVC’s automatic bid and would go on to play eventual National Champion Eastern Washington.

(VIDEO: SEMO Athletics)

The Redhawks entered this year’s 24-team bracket as an at-large selection.