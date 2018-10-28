Blues bounce back, Allen leaves injured

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals, and Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford each had three points as the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 to snap a two-game skid. Jake Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots before leaving late in the second period after Sanford collided with him, knocking him back into the net. Chad Johnson entered in relief and stopped all five shots he faced. Allen improved to 3-2-3 this season. Blues coach Mike Yeo did not have an update on Allen’s status after the game.

St. Louis added goals from Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen late in the third period to outscore Chicago 3-0. It’s the first game the Blues haven’t allowed a third period goal. O’Reilly has three goals and six assists in his last five games.

The Blues are off until Thursday when they host the Vegas Knights.