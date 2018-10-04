Blues set to drop the puck on their 51st season

The Blues open the regular season tonight against Winnipeg at home. Defenseman Joel Edmundson isn’t expect to play because of a groin injury. Robert Bortuzzo won’t be in the lineup after being suspended three games for elbowing Washington’s Michal Kempny in a September 25th preseason game against the Capitals.

Patrick Maroon who signed with his hometown team this offseason said he and his family are ready for tonight’s game.

Joining Maroon with be Vladimir Tarasenko and newcomer Ryan O’Reilly. The center talks about being matched up with Maroon and Vlady.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou are expected to make their NHL debuts. Goalie Jake Allen says there is a good mix of veterans, new faces and young talented skaters.

Winnipeg is hoping to build on last season’s effort, where they made an appearance in the Western Conference Final after dispatching the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.