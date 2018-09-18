Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-18-2018

Top Stories: A GoFundMe page has been established for the family of a two-year-old girl who was killed Sunday in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville after being struck by an ice cream truck. KTVI reports the entire neighborhood is grieving over the loss and that a resident offered compassion for the driver. And Kansas City is hosting a three-day event to track down missing kids and spread awareness by distributing booklets and baseball cards with information about missing children. KMBC reports law enforcement, businesses, and nonprofits are staging “The Big Search KC” in mid-October.

