VIDEO: Lock, offense face little resistance in UT-Martin

The results are exactly what the Missouri Tigers needed to open the third season of the Barry Odom era…a “no-doubter.” Drew Lock led the Tigers to 45 points in just over 35 minutes of gameplay in their season-opening victory over UT-Martin.

The Tigers won 51-14 in front of 44,019 as an announced attendance.

Barry Odom eluded that the Tigers would use multiple receivers and Lock had no issues distributing the ball. His last pass of the day, a 70-yard pass to freshman Kam Scott, was his 19th pass to ten different receivers. Lock finished his day 19-25 for 289 yards and 4 TDs. In the process, he passed Brad Smith for 2nd all-time in Mizzou history for passing yards.

Mizzou postgame following UT-Martin https://t.co/o76U3bZBCg — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) September 1, 2018

Emanuel Hall finished the day with four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception of 62 yards was cut short as he was chased down on what should have been a third TD.

