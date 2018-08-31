Butker, defense helps Chiefs get past the Packers, KC finishes preseason 2-2

The Chiefs wrapped up their preseason with a 33-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker kicked four Kansas City field goals. Makinton Dorleant returned an interception for a KC touchdown in the fourth quarter. Few starters saw the field for either team. The Chiefs finished with a 2-and-2 record in exhibition play. They open the regular season September 9th at the LA Chargers.

The Chiefs’ defense tallied three interceptions – two courtesy of rookie safety Armani Watts

Chad Henne completed 4-of-5 passes for 33 yards and the score in his only drive of work before giving way to veteran quarterback Matt McGloin for the remainder of the first half, who connected on 10 of his 18 attempts for 127 yards, an interception and a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Chase Litton played the entirety of the second half for the Chiefs, completing 13 of 21 passes for 166 yards.

>>Chiefs Acquire Cornerback From Cowboys

The Chiefs have acquired undrafted rookie cornerback Charvarius Ward from the Cowboys. Kansas City is sending offensive lineman Parker Ehinger to Dallas for Ward. Ward played at Middle Tennessee State and in three preseason games with the Cowboys made seven tackles and broke up two passes.