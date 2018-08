Ron Newman, who was the original coach of Sporting Kansas City, died in Tampa. He was 84. He led KC to two playoff appearances and in 1997 to first-place in the Western Conference. He retired in 1999. He was born in England and in 1969. Lamar Hunt promoted Newman as player-coach of the Dallas Tornado in the North American Soccer League. He amassed more than 700 coaching wins in the United States.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google