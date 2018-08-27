Three homers not enough as Indians crush Royals

Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez and Lucas Duda homered for the Royals, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a 12-5 loss to the Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Jorge Lopez gave up five runs in the third inning to take the loss in his third Kansas City start Duda drove in three of the KC runs.

Royals Taking Today Off

The Royals are idle today. Jakob Junis will start tomorrow night in the opener of a two-game series with Detroit. The Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd.

Soler, Kennedy Near Rehab Assignment

Jorge Soler and Ian Kennedy are close to going out on a minor league rehab start. Soler has been out since June 16th with a left toe fracture. Royals manager Ned Yost said Soler will likely be limited to designated hitter duties when he returns. Kennedy is on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. He is penciled in for a Wednesday start.