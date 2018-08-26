VIDEO: Sam Shewmaker, Missouri bareknuckle boxer now 2-0 after split decision victory

Sam Shewmaker, a Missouri native who grew up around the Lake of the Ozarks, won his second sanctioned bareknuckle boxing match, beating 6’9 Maurice Jackson in a split decision (48-45, 49-45, 46-48). It is rare for bareknuckle fights to go the distance of a full three-rounds. Shewmaker, a former boxer and MMA fighter, won his first match earlier this year when he defeated Eric Prindle in 18 seconds.

Sam spoke with me less than two weeks ago as he prepared for this fight. You can hear it on my Bill Pollock Show podcast at the 16:37 mark.

Watch last night’s fight via Sam Shewmaker’s Facebook page: