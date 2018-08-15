Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-15-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  About 30 union members, Democratic politicians, and striking workers protested unsafe working conditions at DelCo Construction in Springfield yesterday.  The News-Leader reports that the business owner says the claims are unfounded and the protest is union bullying.  And Kansas City’s Full Employment Council has organized a job fair on Friday aimed at helping laid-off Harley-Davidson plant workers.  170 employees lost their jobs last week and 800 more could be affected after Harley-Davidson announced its closing the Kansas City plant next year.

 