Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-15-2018

Top Stories: About 30 union members, Democratic politicians, and striking workers protested unsafe working conditions at DelCo Construction in Springfield yesterday. The News-Leader reports that the business owner says the claims are unfounded and the protest is union bullying. And Kansas City’s Full Employment Council has organized a job fair on Friday aimed at helping laid-off Harley-Davidson plant workers. 170 employees lost their jobs last week and 800 more could be affected after Harley-Davidson announced its closing the Kansas City plant next year.

