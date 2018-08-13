Bill Pollock Show–Golf fans in St. Louis still behind Tiger, Not sold on the Cardinals…just yet (PODCAST)

Sunday at Bellerive proved that Tiger is still the main draw in golf and without him the game isn’t the game.

The Cardinals had a great road trip, going 7-2 in Pittsburgh, Miami and Kansas City, but before I get excited I’ve circled August 28th on my calendar. That’s when the Cardinals host the Pirates. By then after a 13-game stretch against four other teams in wild card or division contention, we’ll find out if the Redbirds are contenders or pretenders.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook