Attorney General Sessions expected in Kansas City in December

The U.S. Attorney General is expected to travel to Kansas City in December for a national conference about violent crime.

The 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) national conference will take place from December 5-7 at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is the Justice Department’s initiative aimed at violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Tim Garrison, tells Missourinet he expects Attorney General Jeff Sessions to attend the conference.

Garrison also says all 93 U.S. Attorneys are scheduled to attend the PSN conference.

“And they’ll be bringing their criminal leadership, each office has both criminal and civil attorneys, and I expect that Attorney General Sessions will be there,” Garrison says.

The Justice Department says federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officers are also expected to attend. They’ll share ideas about violent crime reduction.

The conference is by invitation-only.

Attorney General Sessions describes Project Safe Neighborhoods as the “centerpiece” of the Trump administration’s crime reduction strategy.

Sessions has also placed an emphasis on allocating more Assistant U.S. Attorney positions to focus on violent crime, along with a National Gang Strategic Initiative.

Garrison, who’s the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in Missouri’s Western District, says Missouri has three of the top 15 most violent cities in the nation, on a per capita basis.

Those cities are St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield, according to Garrison.

Garrison briefed President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in July about the violence issues in Kansas City.

Garrison says General John Kelly was “floored” when he learned Missouri has three of the top 15 most violent cities in America, on a per capita basis.

Mr. Garrison tells Missourinet Kansas City has a higher murder rate than Chicago, and notes Missouri has the fifth-highest murder rate in the nation.

Jeff Sessions is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Sessions served in the U.S. Senate from 1997-2017.

