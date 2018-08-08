DeJong and Carpenter spark Cardinals late inning rally with homers

The Cardinals came to life late to grab a 3-2 win over the Marlins in South Beach. Paul DeJong tied it at two with a two-run homer in the seventh and Matt Carpenter gave the Redbirds the lead in the following frame with his 30th homer of the season. Miles Mikolas earned his 12th win and Bud Norris nailed down his 22nd save.

Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas singled in runs to stake Miami to a 2-0 advantage. The Marlins have lost seven of their last eight games.

The Pirates scored four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth en route to a 10-2 win over the Rockies in Denver. Jordy Mercer smacked a three-run homer, while Josh Harrison hit a two-run shot and drove in three for the Bucs, who snapped a three-game skid.

Franmil Reyes homered for the second straight game and doubled in the go-ahead runs off All-Star Josh Hader as the Padres overcome an early deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 Tuesday night.

Mike Montgomery and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Cubs shut out the Royals 5-0 in Kansas City.