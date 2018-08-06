Key issues to watch during Missouri’s primary election day

Missouri voters will head to the election polls on Tuesday to decide several issues. Among the most heavily-publicized efforts include:

Right-to-work: The Right-to-work measure on Tuesday’s ballot will ask Missourians if they want to adopt Senate Bill 19 as passed by the legislature in 2017. The bill prohibits as a condition of employment forced union membership or dues. The ballot measure would not apply to union agreements entered into before the effective date of the Senate bill.

A “yes” would adopt Senate Bill 19. A “no” vote would reject the measure.

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race: What could be a record number of six Democratic challengers are vying for incumbent Claire McCaskill’s seat. Eleven Republicans, one Libertarian and two Green Party members are campaigning for the November general election.

Republican candidates include Tony Monetti of Warrensburg, Austin Petersen of Peculiar, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley of Columbia, Fred Ryman of Jefferson City, Christina Smith of Jefferson City, Kristi Nichols of Independence, Bradley Krembs of St. Charles, Ken Patterson of Eureka, Brian G. Hagg of Aurora, Courtland Sykes of Independence and Peter Pfeifer of Ballwin.

The Republicans with the most name recognition are Petersen and Hawley.

Democratic challengers include: Carla Coffee Wright of St. Louis, Angelica Earl of St. Louis, Leonard Steinman II of Jefferson City, John Hogan of St. Charles, Travis Gonzalez of Maryville and David Faust of Raymore.

The lone Libertarian running is Japheth Campbell of Springfield.

The Green Party candidates are Jo Crain of Kansas City and Jerome Bauer of St. Louis.

Missouri State Auditor: This will be current State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s first official race for a statewide elected office. She was appointed to the position in 2015 by then-Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon to replace Tom Schweich, a Republican who committed suicide that year. Galloway, a Democrat, has no one in her own party challenging her in the primary. Among the other party candidates campaigning to run against Galloway in November include:

Republicans Kevin M. Roach of Chesterfield, David Wasinger of St. Louis, State Rep. Paul Curtman of Washington and Saundra McDowell of Jefferson City.

Sean O’Toole, a Libertarian from Kansas City, is running for the post.

The Green Party’s candidate is Don Fitz of St. Louis.

Jacob Luetkemeyer of California is the Constitution Party candidate.

U.S. House seats: Five Missouri U.S. House members are being challenged on Tuesday – Reps. Lacy Clay, Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

Eight people are seeking Missouri’s first congressional seat currently held by Clay, a Democrat, who is seeking his tenth term. Other Democrats include Cori Bush of Florissant, DeMarco K. Davidson of St. Louis, Joshua Shipp of St. Louis. Incumbent Clay, and Bush, a progressive, are the top candidates heading into the election.

Wagner’s District 2 Republican challenger is Noga Sachs of St. Louis. Five Democrats, one Libertarian and one Green Party member are also running.

In District 3, Luetkemeyer faces Republican Chadwick Bicknell of Arnold. One Democrat and one Libertarian are also on the primary ticket.

The Republican Hartzler has one challenger in District 4 – John Webb of Cleveland. Two Democrats and two Libertarians are squaring off in the primary to move on in November.

Long has three Republican challengers in District 7. They include Lance Norris of Springfield, Benjamin Holcomb of Ozark and Jim Evans of Springfield. Four Democrats and one Libertarian are also running in Tuesday’s primary.

Other key races to watch: Former lawmakers or outgoing ones running for other elected positions will also be of interest, including:

State Senate races: In District 4, Democratic incumbent Jake Hummel of St. Louis is being challenged by Democratic State Rep. Karla May of St. Louis. Both candidates are strong union supporters.

Democrats Brian Williams and State Reps. Sharon Pace, and Joe Adams are competing for the District 14 seat.

Three Republicans are running for District 16 – Justin Dan Brown and State Reps. Diane Franklin and Keith Frederick.

A hotly-contested Republican primary is in District 18 between State Reps. Lindell Shumake, Craig Redmon and Nate Walker. Cindy O’Laughlin is also running against them.

District 34 is also getting some attention for alleged ethics violations in the Republican primary between Tony Luetkemeyer and Harry Roberts. On the Democratic side, former Mizzou All-American football player Martin Rucker is running unopposed.

In the Missouri House, one race of particular importance is in District 86 between Democrats Farrakhan Shegog, outgoing Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Gloria Nickerson and Bobby Shields.

Chappelle-Nadal has the most name recognition of the group. She’s received some negative press in the past for calling for the assassination of President Trump.

Chappelle-Nadal has also led the fight on getting the federal government involved in the radioactive waste problems in St. Louis County and representing the people of Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown, Jr.

Missourinet will have live election coverage beginning the 7 p.m. hour on Tuesday. We will carry two live reports an hour, along with live interviews.

The polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 7.

