Bill Pollock Show–Why Andy Reid had to defend Patrick Mahomes AND Alex Smith (PODCAST)

I’m going to add more context to the “alarming” number of interceptions that Patrick Mahomes has thrown in Chiefs training camp. It’s not as bad as it sounds. Yesterday Andy Reid defended his young QB, but at the same time, some thought he was taking a shot at Alex Smith.

I’ll play you the sound clips…Reid actually defended Smith.

I’ve seen Mike Shildt manage more in the last four games against Colorado then what Mike Matheny has done in the last year and a half. Shildt and the young players are making the Cardinals fun to watch.

