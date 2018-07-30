Endangered Person Advisory issued near Kansas City for eastern Missouri resident

Lee’s Summit Police near Kansas City have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 28-year-old Joshua Haley, a resident of eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon.

Haley, who suffers from schizophrenia and seizures and requires medication which he does not have with him went missing last evening.

Haley, is a white, male, age 28, height 5′ 8″, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, facial hair, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lee’s Summit PD at 816-969-7390.