Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-22-2018

Top Stories: KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports former Missouri Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander is running for mayor of the city and will make it official next week. Kander is an Army veteran who served two terms in the Missouri House and narrowly lost the 2016 U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Blunt. And University of Missouri basketball forward Michael Porter Jr. was the last selection in the lottery portion of the NBA draft last night. Porter was slated to go higher by some experts but fell to number 14 to the Denver Nuggets amid injury concerns about his back.

