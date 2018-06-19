Royals rebuild begins. Club trades Herrera, drops seventh straight

The Royals fell behind 5-0 early and never recovered in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Ian Kennedy gave up five runs in six frames to fall to 1-and-7 on the season. All nine Royals starters had one hit in defeat, including an RBI triple by Rosell Herrera.

>>Royals Take On Texas Again Tonight

The Royals take on Texas again tonight at “The K.” It’s the second of their three-game series, with Jason Hammel starting for KC and Cole Hamels for the Rangers. The Royals have lost seven straight and 13 of their last 14 games. They’re last in the AL Central at 22-and-50.

>>Royals Deal Herrera To Nationals

Manager Ned Yost was crying before the game. The Royals are saying goodbye to closer Kelvin Herrera. One of their homegrown pitchers. KC traded the hard-throwing righty to the Nationals for three prospects. KC gets third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel. Herrera will be a free agent after this season.

Ned Yost

Herrera was signed as a free agent in December of 2006 and made his big league debut in 2011. He was a key piece in the backend of the Royals bullpen that won the 2015 World Series ending a 30-year drought.