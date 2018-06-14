Five Missouri children who died in fire are laid to rest

Five children who died in last week’s house fire in southwest Missouri’s Lebanon were laid to rest today in Laclede County.

Missourinet Lebanon affiliate KBNN Radio (AM 750) reports funeral services were held this morning for Benjamin, Ethan and Maeanna Hunt, along with Patience and Andrew Malleck.

KBNN reports the woman who was in the home at the time of the blaze, Allee Malleck, remains hospitalized with serious burn injuries.

The Lebanon and Laclede County community has raised about $18,000 for the grieving families, according to KBNN.

Lebanon fire investigators have been unable to determine how the fire started.

KBNN reports there were no working smoke detectors in the mobile home, when the fire started.

This morning’s funeral services were held at Community Baptist Church.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet