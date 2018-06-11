Mizzou’s Schweizer win national title in 5,000 meter run. Finishes career with 6 NCAA titles

Mizzou Track & Field senior Karissa Schweizer won her sixth NCAA title finishing first in the 5000m run, at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Eugene, OR. Schweizer was in the lead group the entire race but was briefly passed by Stanford’s Vanesa Fraser. Schweizer regained the lead on the final lap and take the title.

Earlier at the event, Schweizer missed an opportunity for the national title in the 1000m run, when she was beaten by six seconds by Sharon Lokedi of Kansas. In that event, Schweizer’s time was 12 seconds better than any other runner this season.

Schweizer becomes the sixth woman in NCAA history to win back-to-back outdoor 5000m titles and finishes as one of the most decorated student-athletes all-time in Mizzou history, as she ends with six national titles, 10 All-America honors, eight conference titles, six school records, and one collegiate record.

Also, Mizzou’s Gabi Jacobs finished fifth in the discus, good enough for All-America honors.