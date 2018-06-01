Greitens signs more than half the bills passed by the legislature on last day in office

Republican Governor Eric Greitens has signed more than half the bills passed by the legislature this year, 77 out of 143, into law on his last day in office.

The outgoing head of state who adopted a self-proclaimed conservative agenda from the time he campaigned for the office he won in 2016 delivered on numerous far-reaching measures, but bypassed others.

Greitens sign a proposal to drop the corporate tax rate from 6.25% to 4% beginning in 2020. However, he did not sign a bill on his desk that would’ve slashed the individual rate from 5.9% to 5.5.% beginning next year.

Greitens also penned a sweeping utilities bill into law. The contentious and years in the making measure allows corporate utilities to more quickly recover the cost of infrastructure upgrades while it caps rate hikes. An analysis from state regulators says the legislation could lead to an almost 10% increase in customer rates over the next 10 years.

In addition, Greitens authorized what’s referred to as a “revenge porn” bill to become law. The measure creates a felony crime for distributing intimate images of another individual when a reasonable person would understand that the image was private.

Other bills Greitens signed on his way out included one to legalize industrial hemp, one to eliminate licensing for hair braiding and one that largely does away with the merit system for state employees.

