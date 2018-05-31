Missourinet

Missed opportunities and late runs doom Cardinals in loss to Milwaukee

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The St. Louis Cardinals gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost 3-2 to the Brewers in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Harrison Bader homered and Tommy Pham had a sac-fly in the top half to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Sam Tuivailala suffered the loss in relief. Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a run scored in defeat.

Cardinals top prospect Alex Reyes got the start and threw four shutout innings in his season debut. In his return from Tommy John surgery, the 23-year-old right-hander struck out two while allowing three hits and two walks in a no-decision. Reyes left after 73 pitches, feeling some arm fatigue.

The Cardinals are back home tonight to begin a four-game series with the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty will start for St. Louis and Trevor Williams for Pittsburgh.